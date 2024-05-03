After a significant sabbatical, popular television actress Nia Sharma is making her comeback to the screens with a supernatural show titled Suhaagan Chudail. Interestingly, she will be seen playing a negative role. On May 2, the makers finally released the promo of the show, treating fans with the first glimpse of Nia Sharma in Suhaagan Chudail. The short clip has the actress in the most devilish avatar.

Ever since Nia Sharma announced her return to television with this supernatural show, her fans eagerly anticipated her first look. And now the wait is finally over!

Nia Sharma's first look from Suhaagan Chudail

Since the makers of Suhaagan Chudail have released the first-ever promo of the show, Nia Sharma's first look from the show is creating much buzz. The promo features the actress entering our screens in a hot red ensemble and might give you Naagin vibes! Nia walks fearlessly and warns everyone to take care of their loved ones as she is here to steal their love.

The short clip opens up with a voice-over saying, "Kehte hain laal chandni raat mein wo nikalti hai karne shikaar, bann na chati hai suhaagan chheen kar aapka pyaar (It is said that she has come out in the red moonlit night to hunt, she wants to become a bride, by snatching your lover)."

Well, the promo is uploaded with the caption, "Aa rahi hai Suhagan Chudail bicchaane #Colors par khatre ka saaya. Dekhiye #SuhaganChudail, jald hi, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Look at the promo here:

Nia Sharma's return to the fiction genre was awaited by her fans. And now, with Suhaagan Chudail, the actress once again attempts to prove her acting chops. Her character will be laced with special powers and will be seen making efforts to become incredibly strong by gathering special powers known as 16 Shringaar.

More about Suhaagan Chudail

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that popular Bengali actress Debchandrima Singha is all set to land her Hindi TV debut with Suhaagan Chudail. She will be essaying the parallel lead, and our sources informed us that she might play a character named Khushboo.

Besides this, we were the first to report that Sachin Khurana, known for his role in Gumraah, is confirmed to be part of the show's cast. His part in the show is said to be crucial, and Sachin will portray the strict patriarch of his family. Talking more specifically, the actor is all set to play Zayn Ibad Khan's onscreen father in Suhaagan Chudail.

Suhaagan Chudail also stars Subhlaxmi Das, Kalpesh Rajgor, Aradhana Sharma, and Aashiqana actor Zayn Ibad Khan. Earlier, there were speculations that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Shehzada Dhami was in talks to play the male lead.

Nia Sharma shares a peek into her first day on the sets of Suhaagan Chudail

On April 17, the Jamai Raja actress took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures giving a candid glimpse from the first-day shoot of Suhaagan Chudail. The snapshots show Nia Sharma dressed in a traditional yellow suit and posing in her vanity van. One of the pictures shows her performing puja, marking the new beginnings.

She captioned the post, "Shubh Din... Shubh Beginnings!! @peninsulapictures @colorstv Haapy #ramnavmi2024."

Look at the post here:

For the unversed, this isn't the first time that Nia Sharma will be seen portraying a fictional character in a supernatural show. Before Suhaagan Chudail, the actress was a prominent part of Naagin 4. Well, in the television fraternity, she is known for shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, and Ishq Mein Marjaawan.

