Sulochana Latkar Death: Rupali Ganguly remembers late actress, offers condolences

Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar breathed her last at the age of 94 on June 4. The actress passed away in a Mumbai hospital after a prolonged age-related illness. She was known for her work in Hindi and Marathi films and has featured in more than 300 films in her career. The funeral will take place today. Television actress Rupali Ganguly took to social media to remember the actress and offer her condolences.

Rupali Ganguly remembers Sulochana Latkar

Rupali Ganguly took to her social media to share a post for the late actress. Uploading a photo of Sulochana Latkar, Rupali wrote, "Sulochana ji, what an era!! Have grown up watching Molkarin, Sadhi Manse, Ekatee, and EkDaavBhutacha. Om Shanti. Condolences to family and friends."

Here's the post of Rupali Ganguly:

About Sulochana Latkar

Sulochana Latkar worked with several actors like Jackie Shroff, Vinod Khanna, Rajesh Khanna, and Dev Anand to name a few. She featured in several films like Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Duniya, Amir Garib, Bahraon Ke Sapne, Kati Patang, Mere Jeevan Saathi, Prem Nagar, and others. She also worked in Marathi films like Sasurvas, Vahinichya Bangdya, Meeth Bhakar, and Dhakti Jau. The late actress was honored with Padma Shri in 1999.

Her daughter confirmed her death. The late actress's antim darshan will be held at her Dadar residence on Monday and later the cremation will be held at 5:30 pm at the Shivaji Park crematorium.

Rupali Ganguly's work front

Rupali Ganguly made her television debut in 2000 with a show named Sukanya. She later starred in several popular shows such as Sanjivani, Bhabhi, and many more. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Monisha Sarabhai in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and was a part of the show from 2004 to 2006. Rupali has also featured in Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others. Currently, she is seen playing the lead in the popular TV show Anupamaa.

