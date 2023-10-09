Sumbul- Mishkat to Krishna Kaul-Mugdha Chaphekar: TV couples' chemistry that melts hearts

There have been some iconic couples on television that got fans' admiration. These couples' literary work magic on the screen when we see them performing or acting on screen. Fans make their hashtags and a dedicated fanbase is seen on all social media platforms. In the last so many years, these reel-life couples have aced in fan's hearts. From SubulTouquer and Mishkat Varma to Neha Rana and Ankit Gupta, here are some iconic couples on television that will make your hearts skip a beat.

Here are 5 television couples that share great chemistry on screen-

Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma

The lead of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Kavya Bansal and Adiraj Pradhan (Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma) have instantly become a popular couple on television. In the show, both are yet to understand their love and have some nook-jhook but soon this will turn into a new love story. In reel-life, they both look good but in real life, they share a great bond. They shared a lot of time after their shoot and recently posted a dance video together.

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon

Another on the list is Reyansh and Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon). The ongoing show on television Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka is one of the most popular shows at present time. The show has got a lot of love from fans, especially the couple. Fans have loved their chemistry on screen as well as off-screen. They are seen pulling each other's leg on and off-screen. Actress Shivangi Joshi invited Kushal to her house on Ganpati.

Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar

When it comes to opposites attract, this Jodi is a perfect example. The Kumkum Bhagya lead Prachi and Ranbir (Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar) have also become fan favorite jodi. Both look amazing on the show and off-screen both the actors are great friends. Their on-screen love story started with hate and revenge way and later both falling for each other, got them under this list.

Pranali Rathore and Harshad Chopda

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai leads Akshara and Abhimanyu (Pranali Rathore and Harshad Chopda) is one of the most favorite on-screen couples. Their love story has got fans swaying in love. As per the current track, the two love birds find it difficult to get together but their chemistry is just wow Off- screen both Pranali Rathore and Harshad Chopda are good friends and love to be around each other.

Ankit Gupta and Neha Rana

Last but not least to this list is, Jahaan and Ilahi from Junooniyatt (Ankit Gupta and Neha Rana). The love triangle story between Jahaan, Ilahi, and Jordan, has grabbed the fans to the TV sets. They are eager to find out who will Ilahi choose in the end. The current track of the show has depicted that Ilahi and Jahaan 's love story may not start but fans still love the two actors.

