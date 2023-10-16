Sumbul Touqeer all heart eyes for Deepika Padukone’s first look as Shakti Shetty

Deepika Padukone has delighted everyone with the first look of Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited Singham Again. She is donning a police uniform in the posters and is looking fierce in her new avatar as Shakti Shetty. As soon as the Jawan star dropped the pictures, she began receiving compliments from her admirers as well as critics. Now, Sumbul Touqeer, who is currently seen in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon has also reacted to Deepika’s initial glimpses from Singham Again.

Sumbul Touqeer is in awe of Deepika Padukone’s first look as Shakti Shetty

Sumbul is quite impressed with the first posters of Singham Again. She has shown her excitement for the same through her Instagram story. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Article 15 actress reshared Deepika’s announcement post on her new character Shakti Shetty. Alongside the same, she wrote, “Ufff...Shakti Shetty''.

Take a look at Sumbul’s Instagram story:

Deepika Padukone joins Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with Singham Again

On Sunday morning, Deepika Padukone surprised her fans as she released two glimpses from her upcoming film with Rohit Shetty. In the movie titled Singham Again, she will be essaying the role of a lady cop named Shakti Shetty. It is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s hit cop franchise which began with Singham in 2011.

Dressed in a police uniform, Deepika is seen holding a man, probably a criminal by his hair and pointing a gun in his mouth in the first frame. In the second image, she is holding a gun in her hand while flashing her infectious smile. The actress captioned the portraits as, “Introducing…Shakti Shetty”.

Here’s a look at Deepika’s Instagram post:

About Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul Touqeer has earned a genuine fan base with her impactful performances. She started her acting journey as a child artist in shows like Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal, Aahat, Birbal, and Jodha Akbar. Sumbul tasted fame with a titular portrayal in Imlie alongside Gashmeer Mahajani, Fahmaan Khan, and Mayuri Deshmukh. The actress got into several controversies with her participation in Bigg Boss 16. She is presently playing IAS officer Kavya Bansal in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. The show airs on SonyTV.

