Sumbul Touqeer and co-star Mishkant get goofy as they hangout post shoot

Sumbul Touqeer is going to make a comeback from her show Kavya- Ek Jasba...Ek Junoon. The actress made her screen debut from Imlie and since then she has made a special place in fans' hearts. The actress was seen in Bigg Boss 16 and was often linked with Shalin Bhanot. The actress is going to portray the character of an IAS officer who puts people's needs before her own. The show is premiering soon on television.

The actress often posts behind-the-scenes pictures with Mishkant Varma, who is set to play the love interest of Kavya. Both the actors have grown closer to each other and become good friends.

Sumbul gets candid with co-star Miskhant Varma

Today Sumbul Touqeer posted a story of herself with her co-actor lying on the ground and laughing. She even captioned the story as "If almost dead had two faces" as both were tired of the shooting schedule and the second one was a repost by her co-star Mishkant Varma.

The actress has now and then posted some pictures about her day and has been telling fans what is happening on the shoot. Both Mishkant and Sumbul have been hanging a lot together, these days. They have been posting many posts together. Fans have been speculating something is brewing between the two but it's purely friendship.

Sumbul Work Front

Apart from her new show, Sumbul is now and then linked with Farmaan Khan but both closed the rumors with a statement that they are very good friends. During her appearance in Bigg Boss 16, she was seen getting closer to Shalin Bhanot and was accused of hampering Tina Dutta and Shalin's relationship.

