Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan reunite for a music video after latter's exit from Imlie; Read details

Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan were playing the lead in the show Imlie for some time and they have recently quit the show. As per the plot of the show, the story has a generation leap and new characters will be entering the show. Both actors are quite popular on social media for their excellent on-screen chemistry. They enjoy a massive fan following who were disappointed when Sumbul and Fahmaan shared news of leaving the show. But there is great news for all Imlie fans as the on-screen adorable couple will be soon seen in a music video.

Popular singer, Tabish Pasha has announced his new song with the famous jodi, Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer. This is a good piece of news for #Arylie fans who were eagerly waiting to watch them reunite for a project. The upcoming title 'Ishq Ho Gaya' is sung by Tabish Pasha and the lyrics are by Himank Kalal.