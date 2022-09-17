Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan reunite for a music video after latter's exit from Imlie; Read details
Singer Tabish Pasha announces his next song "Ishq Ho Gaya" starring Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer!
Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan were playing the lead in the show Imlie for some time and they have recently quit the show. As per the plot of the show, the story has a generation leap and new characters will be entering the show. Both actors are quite popular on social media for their excellent on-screen chemistry. They enjoy a massive fan following who were disappointed when Sumbul and Fahmaan shared news of leaving the show. But there is great news for all Imlie fans as the on-screen adorable couple will be soon seen in a music video.
Popular singer, Tabish Pasha has announced his new song with the famous jodi, Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer. This is a good piece of news for #Arylie fans who were eagerly waiting to watch them reunite for a project. The upcoming title 'Ishq Ho Gaya' is sung by Tabish Pasha and the lyrics are by Himank Kalal.
Taking to instagram, Tabish shared, " With the end of one beautiful story we got a chance to bring to you another. Navratri ke mausam mein ishq toh hona hi tha. The wait won’t be for long. ‘Ishq Ho Gaya’ coming soon featuring @fahmaankhan @sumbul_touqeer @himankkalal @rahulmallah @virgorasika @niitinbnsl17 #fahmaankhan #sumbultouqeer #tabishpasha #arylie #sumaan #ishqhogaya.”
The poster looks interesting with both Fahmaan and Sumbul posing together. The song would be a Navratri treat and make people dance to its peppy tunes.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Tabish Pasha is a popular music artist who has won millions of hearts with his songs, like Piya re, Chalo, Jee Karda Ay, Adhoora, Jadoo, Kyu Khwaab Dikhaye, Ek Raah, Inteha and Chattis our Maina.
Also read- Imlie lead Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer to quit the show; Show heads for a leap