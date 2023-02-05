Sumbul Touqeer denies being obsessed with Shalin Bhanot; Says the accusation left her sad and scared

Sumbul Touqeer , the popular actress got evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house, this weekend. The Imlie star, who garnered the attention of Bigg Boss fans and netizens with her stint in the show, survived in the house for more than 100 days. However, she is eliminated from the show, when there is just one week left for the elimination. Sumbul Touqeer's journey in the Bigg Boss 16 house was truly a bumpy ride with lots of ups and downs.

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Sumbul Touqeer finally reacted to the accusations of her being 'obsessed' with fellow contestant Shalin Bhanot. According to the young actress, the accusations left her sad and scared, as she was never expecting that. For the unversed, the duo shared a great friendship during the initial episodes of Bigg Boss 16. However, Sumbul's 'obsession' with Shalin became a topic of discussion during one of the Weekend Ka War episodes, and this eventually led to a series of ugly fights in Salman Khan's show.

Sumbul Touqeer, who opened up about the disturbing episode, stated the accusation was painful. "I was very hurt because I never expected that. I've always given my 1000 percent to every friendship and woh main kabhi Isliye nahi karti ki mujhe badle mein kuch milega. Meri dosti mere nazron mein bahot selfless hoti hai. I love doing that. Even if I cook food for them or hang their clothes or anything else, usse mujhe khushi milti hai," she explained.

"I was very hurt and, simultaneously, I was thinking about my father. How he must be feeling jab yeh dekhenge. Aur unki kya haalat hogi. I was more scared for him. I was completely lost. I don't even remember ki mujhe kya feel ho raha tha," she cpncluded.

Sumbul Touqeer's work front

As reported earlier, Sumbul Touqeer has been receiving great offers from various TV channels for both fictional and reality shows. Recently, it was rumoured that the young actress is approached to play the titular character in the seventh season of Naagin, the popular supernatural show produced by Ekta Kapoor. However, Sumbul's father Touqeer Hasan Khan denied the reports and confirmed that she has not signed Naagin 7. However, the actress is expected to announce her next project, soon.