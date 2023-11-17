Sumbul Touqeer drops quirky birthday post for Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon co-star Mishkat Varma; Watch

Sumbul Touqeer, who is currently appearing in Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, shared an adorable video to wish her co-actor Mishkat Varma on his birthday. The duo often drops off-screen moments with each other on social media. And, they have developed a lovable camaraderie off-camera.

Sumbul Touqeer wishes Mishkat Varma on his birthday

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Sumbul Touqeer shared a reel starring birthday boy Mishkat Varma. In the compiled clip, Mishkat is seen having fun. In some frames, he shows off his dance moves, while in others, he simply plays around with Sumbul.

Alongside the video, Sumbul Touqeer wrote in the caption, “PRESENTING- MISH-CAT VARMA. Happy birthday Mishkat.”

Mishkat Varma took to the comments section to acknowledge the hard work of his co-actress and penned, “Itni mehnat. Bestest wish. Thank you so much sumbduu.”

Here’s Sumbul Touqeer’s latest Instagram post:

Soon after, fans also pooled in to drop birthday wishes for Mishkat. One user wrote, “Happy Birthday Mish ! Expect unexpected from her...hahah sumbul ! Koi na whole year is there for badla.” Another stated, “Happy birthday Nutkhat Mishkat. Have a blessed day and blessed year ahead.”

A few days ago, Sumbul Touqeer also celebrated her birthday. The actress celebrated her 20th birthday on the sets of her show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. Her father and sister also arrived on the sets to be part of the small get-together.

After wrapping up the shoot, Sumbul threw a grand party for her friends. She was seen shaking a leg with her Imlie co-stars Mayuri Deshmukh and Ritu Chaudhary, close friend Ulka Gupta, and current co-star Mishkat Varma at the bash. For the special evening, Sumbul Touqeer opted for a white bodycon dress and donned minimal makeup.

About Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul Touqeer is a prominent name in the acting industry. She began her journey as a child artist and appeared in shows like Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal, Aahat, Birbal, and Jodha Akbar. The actress tasted stardom after essaying the titular role in Imlie alongside Gashmeer Mahajani, Fahmaan Khan, and Mayuri Deshmukh.

Currently, Sumbul is playing strong-headed IAS officer Kavya Bansal in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. The show also stars Mishkat Varma, Anuj Sullere, and Chandresh Singh among others. It airs every Monday-Friday at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. And, the show is also available for streaming on the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya reunite with co-star Karan Patel at his Diwali bash