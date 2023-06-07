Sumbul Touqeer has THIS to say about her fallout news with BFF and former co-actor Fahmaan Khan

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer has been in the news for a while now since she participated in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16. The actress rose to fame after starring in the popular TV show Imlie where she played the lead. The show also featured actor Fahmaan Khan opposite her and the two shares a great bond. They are one of the much-talked-about pairs in the industry. Their fans keep sharing their videos from their show, Imlie and discuss their chemistry.

Fallout between Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer

Fans are always curious to know more about Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. From wondering about when they will be seen together on screen again to their current equation, their curiosity knows no bounds when it comes to their favorite celebrities. Sumbul and Fahmaan also stated that they are best friends. However, recent news have been doing the round that not everything is well between the two. In fact, Fahman also gave a hint that Sumbul stopped talking to him. A few days back, Sumbul shared a video on social media where she shared that the past two weeks have been difficult for her.

Take a look at Sumbul and Fahmaan here:

Sumbul on her equation with Fahmaan Khan

Recently at an event, Sumbul reacted to the speculation going around that she is not talking to Fahmaan. Talking about her issues with Imlie co-star, Sumbul said, "People who love me are genuine and their love for me is true. I can see that they feel my problems are theirs too." She further added, "I just want them to know that I am very grateful to each and every one. I just want them to know that I feel blessed that these people always support me. Sometimes I think that where do they get so much love for me?"

