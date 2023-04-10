Sumbul Touqeer is all smiles as she shares stunning PICS with Arjun Bijlani and Shiv Thakare

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer has been in the news for a while now since she participated in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16. In this controversial reality show, Sumbul was part of the mandali and became close friends with Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. In the show, the mandali was popular for sticking throughout each other during thick and thin. Even after her stint in Bigg Boss 16, the actress is often spotted spending time with the mandali members and often shares a glimpse of it on social media.

Sumbul Touqeer's new PICS:

A few hours ago, Sumbul Touqeer shared a few snaps on her social media handle with her close friends Arjun Bijlani and Shiv Thakare. In these snaps, the Imlie actress is seen decked up in a metallic gold jacket and looks absolutely beautiful as she smiles for the pictures. In the snaps, we also see Archana Gautam along with Arjun, Shiv, and Sumbul. These snaps give a hunch that the celebs are shooting for a fun project as they all are sporting stylish attires and look enjoying backstage at a shoot location.

Take a look at their PICS here-

Sumbul Touqeer's life after Bigg Boss 16:

Post her stint in this controversial reality show, Sumbul Touqeer climbed the success ladder and bought a lavish house in Mumbai. The actress also hosted a housewarming party, which was attended by the mandali members and Sumbul's other friends from the industry. Sumbul even started a YouTube channel for her fans where she promised fans to share more details of her personal and professional life. The actress is also seen endorsing top-notch brands from different sectors on her Instagram handle. A few days ago, Sumbul was also seen vacationing in Ooty along with Ulka Gupta and shared amazing snaps from her trip.

Sumbul Touqeer's professional life:

Sumbul Touqeer has been a part of hit shows such as Jodha Akhbar, Waaris, Chandragupta Maurya, and more. The actress debuted in the Bollywood industry and starred in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15. Later, Sumbul bagged a great opportunity of playing the lead role in the hit daily soap Imlie. The actress was also seen in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, where she participated along with Imlie co-actors. Sumbul was last seen in the hit controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16.

