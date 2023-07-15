Sumbul Touqeer is elated to receive wishes from Ayushmann Khurrana for her song with Sumedh Mudgalkar

Popular television actress Sumbul Touqeer has emerged as one of the most popular faces in the showbiz world. With her youthful energy and expressive performances, she has garnered attention and praise from audiences and critics alike. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant rose to fame after essaying the lead in the popular TV drama, Imlie. The controversial reality TV show made her a household name. Recently, the actress collaborated with Sumedh Mudgalkar to come up with a new song, Sazishen.

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes Sumbul Touqeer

After rising to fame with Imlie, Sumbul got the opportunity to make her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Article 15. She essayed an important role in the film, which was integral to the story. She was seen as Amli and her performance in the film made her stand out. Today, Suumbul's Article 15 co-star Ayushmann Khurrana took to his official social media handle to wish the young actress. Uploading the poster of the song, Ayushmann wrote, "Best of Luck" followed by emojis. Sumbul reposted it to her account and wrote, "Thank you so much sir." Well, Suumbul's day is surely made after receiving the wish from Ayushmann.

Take a look at the post here:

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Sumedh Mudgalkar's song update

In another post on social media, Sumbul announced that the teaser will drop today at 3:55 p.m. Sumedh also took to his social media to share the poster and Sumbul's teaser announcement post and wrote, 'Wait for it'.

Earlier this month, Suumbul and Sumedh took to social media to upload the poster and announce the collaboration with his fans, "MOHABBAT KO SAZISHON KI PARVAAH NAHI HOTI.....Coming Soon" Fans of the personalities bombarded the comment section with love and their excitement. Some wrote 'congratulations', while others shared that they cannot wait for the music video to be out. The release date for the song has not been known yet. The collaboration has created a lot of buzz among fans.

ALSO READ: Viraj Ghelani is an upset kid for not getting any attention from Rupali Ganguly; Guess who stole the show?