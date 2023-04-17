Sumbul Touqeer, Nikki Tamboli and Fahmaan Khan re-create Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's iconic scene; PIC

Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull is a new entertainment-based show, which is all set to take the audience on a fun rollercoaster ride. The format of the show is based on celebrities participating in fun activities and games and entertaining the viewers with their acts. The show has already created a buzz, and the audience can expect their favorite celebs to grace this show. Popular celebs will be seen adding more fun to each episode by performing fun tasks and playing games. In the upcoming episode of Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull, Sumbul Touqeer, Nikki Tamboli, and Fahmaan Khan will be seen gracing the show and having fun with the team of the show.

Fahmaan Khan's new post:

A few hours ago, Fahmaan Khan took to his social media handle and shared a picture from the sets of the Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull. In this snap, Sumbul Touqeer, Nikki Tamboli, and Fahmaan Khan are seen recreating the iconic scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Nikki is seen hugging Fahmaan, and Fahmaan is seen holding Sumbul's hand. Sharing this photo, he captioned, "Kuch kuch hota hai. Tum nahi samjhoge. #entertainmentkiraathousefull #moment."

Take a look at his post here-

About Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull:

Entertainment Ki Raat- Housefull is premised on its hosts Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa essaying the role of brothers, who are competing for the Sudha Chandran aka grandmother's inheritance, while their neighbor played by Rubina Dilaik adds to the conundrum. The two brothers must prove themselves worthy of the endowment as they bring out the worst in the guests of the show by challenging them with games, pranks, and punishments. It will be worth it to see which brother triumphs in his effort to vex the guests and earn their grandmother's bequest.

Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull premiered on the 15th of April and the premiere episode kicked off with the entry of Bigg Boss 16 rivals, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam. Sumbul Touqeer and Arjun Bijlani were also seen hopping on this unmissable rollercoaster of entertainment. Produced by Neeraj Sharma, Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull airs every day at 10:00 PM on Colors TV.

