Sumbul Touqeer of Bigg Boss 16 fame delights followers with lively BTS clip on viral song

Sumbul Touqeer, known for her appearance on Bigg Boss 16 gearing up for her upcoming show Kavya - Ek Jasba...Ek Junoon is set to hit television screens in the upcoming week. In this series, she portrays the character of Kavya Basal, an IAS officer who has made the courageous choice to prioritize her country's needs over her personal love. Following her stint on Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul is making a return to television, and as the show's premiere approaches, she has been sharing glimpses of her behind-the-scenes moments with her staff and co-actors.

Sumbul dances to a viral song with her crew

The Kavya actress Sumbul Touqeer has recently posted a story on her Instagram handle with her crew dancing to a viral song. Mishkant Varma who plays the love interest of Kavya was also seen having fun with her.

She also posted an image where the actor looks annoyed and Sumbul captioned it, "Looks like he knows one pani puri and he is gone"

Both actors grew closer to each other and became good friends. Sumbul has been posting a lot of behind-the-scenes pictures and her shoot days. She recently posted a story where she and her co-star were lying on the ground laughing. She even captioned the story as "If almost dead had two faces" as both were tired of the shooting schedule and her co-star Mishkant Varma.

The actor Mishkant occasionally posted pictures of his day and told fans about what was happening on set. Both Mishkant and Sumbul have been together a lot these days. Fans have speculated that something is brewing between the two, but it's purely friendship.

Sumbul on the personal and work front

Apart from her new show, Sumbul is now and then linked with Farmaan Khan but both closed the rumors with a statement that they are very good friends. During her appearance in Bigg Boss 16, she was seen getting closer to Shalin Bhanot and was also accused of hampering Tina Dutta and Shalin's relationship.

