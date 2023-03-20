Sumbul Touqeer on being trolled for her dark skin tone: 'I started to believe that I can’t play the lead...'

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer is among the most talented and versatile actresses in the entertainment industry. She began her journey as a child actor and is now known as the leading star. Sumbul has a massive fan following who root for her ardently and appreciate her real-life confidence and unfiltered attitude. However, the journey has never been easy for Sumbul, and over the years, the actress faced several ups and downs. Sumbul faced rejection due to her dark complexion and also faced negative comments because of it.

Sumbul Touqeer on being trolled for her dark skin tone:

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Sumbul Touqeer revealed how she faced negative comments for her dark skin tone. She shared that when she came to Mumbai, she was never into acting, instead, she wanted to be a dancer. However, the actress then changed her heart and pursued acting as her career. Speaking about her initial days, the Imlie actress said that it was tough as she started as a child actor, and whenever she went for auditions there was demand only for fair-skinned child actors.

Sumbul shared that being judged based on a person's color complexion was insulting and revealed how she never liked it. The Bigg Boss 16 fame stated, "I had started to believe that if you are dark-skinned you can’t be a lead heroine. All the heroines, if you see them all, were mostly fair. I don’t have anything against anyone but this is what I started to believe." However, Sumbul then broke the stereotype and shut down the trolls when she bagged the lead actress role in Imlie.

Speaking about the same, Sumbul shared how she was convinced that she would not get the role in Imlie so when the role was offered to her she rejected it. Sumbul said that later the makers asked for an audition clip and when she sent it she didn't get a call for two weeks. However suddenly one day she got a call from the makers and she was asked to come for the shoot. Sumbul shared that from there she gained confidence and she started loving herself.

But Sumbul revealed how the criticism never stopped even after bagging the lead role in Imlie. Sumbul told how people would continue to comment on her skin tone, and she felt about it. But soon things changed for the talented star when Imlie's TRP numbers touched 2.2 and then kept rising and never declined till she was a part of the show. She shared how soon people forgot how she looked but noticed her work. Sumbul said, "People who disliked me also started praising me. I feel this is all based on convenience." The actress shared that she still receives negative comments about herself, but now it doesn't bother her.

On the professional front, Sumbul Touqeer was last seen in the hit controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16.

