Sumbul Touqeer on her dad's second marriage: 'With our father’s wife, a new sister will also join our family'

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer has been riding high on success post her stint in Bigg Boss 16, and there are no second thoughts about it. During her stint in the Salman Khan-led show, it was clearly seen that Sumbul shares a close bond with her father, Touqeer Khan. The actress adores her father and always appreciated him for raising her and her sister Saniya single-handedly. Sumbul and Saniya have convinced their father, Touqerr Khan, to settle now and get married again. Touqeer Khan will get married to Nilofer next week. Nilofer is a divorcee and also has a daughter.

Sumbul Touqeer talks about her father's marriage:

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Sumbul Touqeer expressed her joy about her father getting married again. The Bigg Boss 16 fame shared that she and her sister Saniya are extremely happy about her father's decision and are looking forward to it. Sumbul further revealed that their family will not only welcome a new wife for their father but will also welcome a new sister.

Sumbul added, "Our father has been our greatest source of inspiration and support for the last many years. Saniya and I are very happy for him. Our bade papa Iqbal Hussain Khan (he was seen Bigg Boss 16 during the family week) played an instrumental role in this marriage. I am grateful to him.”

Take a look at the post here-

Speaking about her upcoming project, Sumbul will soon be seen in a song. Talking about it, she told the portal that the upcoming song is extremely special to her sister, dad, and her, and they are working their best on it. She said, "The major reason why it is special is that Saniya and I have sung it. It is ready, and we are waiting to shoot the video.”

On the personal front, Sumbul Touqeer recently purchased a lavish flat in Mumbai. She shared the first vlog on her YouTube channel where she gave a glimpse of her new expansive abode. Her Mumbai flat has been named Khan Manzil after their family home in Katni, Madhya Pradesh.

On the professional front, Sumbul was also seen in the hit controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. The actress was last seen in an entertainment-based reality show Entertainment Ki Raat-Housefull.

