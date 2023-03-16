Sumbul Touqeer REACTS on the allegations against her father stopping her from working with Fahmaan Khan

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer has carved a space in the hearts of the masses with her acting prowess and received immense love from the audience. She has a massive fan following who root for her ardently and appreciate her real-life confidence and unfiltered attitude. At a very tender age, Sumbul has achieved several milestones and is already among the top actresses in the showbiz world. The actress was inside the Bigg Boss 16 house and emerged as one of the strongest contestants. Recently, the actress shared a video on her social media clarifying the allegations that were made against her father not letting her shoot a music video with Fahmaan Khan.

Sumbul Touqeer quashes the allegations made against her father

Recently, there were news reports that Sumbul and Fahmaan are coming back together for a music video that was being made by Tabish Pasha. However, the latter shared a video announcing that the project is not happening and said that ‘Hi everybody this is for Sumbul and Fahmaan fans who wanted to see them in the second video and song and everything was done. We have tried and even Fahmaan tried and it's not possible. So it's because Sumbul’s dad Touqeer ji does not want Sumbul to be part of the trio video. So it's because of him we won’t be able to do it and I feel very sorry and sad that this is not going to happen. I am really sorry guys and I promise to give you the best songs of mine and I hope everyone understands.’

To give a befitting reply to these allegations, Sumbul took to her Instagram handle and shared a video clarifying all this. In the video, she was quoted saying ‘Hi guys, First of all, I don’t like sharing such videos on social media but everyone is giving their own clarification as there is such a big problem that has taken place so I thought I should talk too. I wanted to give you all some clarity that I was going to shoot a song with Fahmaan for which there was a shoot on 19th March. We had taken a well-known singer's song and had given priority to this song rather than Tabish’s song. That's the reason there was so much confusion happening in the first place.’

The actress further added that ‘And all this was also directed towards my family and it becomes very difficult for me to handle and everyone is aware of it. If you guys don’t believe them then you can always ask Atif sir who is making this song. It is still to be directed and some people have backed out from the song but that's ok. We are trying to obey our friendship. So that’s all I wanted to say and please don’t involve our family because they have nothing to do with it.’

Check out the video here

About Sumbul Touqeer:

Sumbul was a part of hit shows such as Jodha Akhbar, Waaris, Chandragupta Maurya, and more. The actress debuted in the Bollywood industry and starred in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15. Later, Sumbul bagged a great opportunity of playing the lead role in the hit daily soap Imlie. Her chemistry with her co-actor Fahmaan Khan was loved by the audience. The actress was also seen in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, where she participated along with Imlie co-actors. Sumbul was last seen in the hit controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. Talking about upcoming projects, Sumbul Touqeer will be seen making an appearance in Dear Ishq.

