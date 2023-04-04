Sumbul Touqeer REACTS to rumours of participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13; Says 'If the offer comes...'

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer has carved a space in the hearts of the masses with her acting prowess and received immense love from the audience. She has a massive fan following who root for her ardently and appreciate her real-life confidence and unfiltered attitude. At a very tender age, Sumbul has achieved several milestones and is already among the top actresses in the showbiz world. The actress was inside the Bigg Boss 16 house and emerged as one of the strongest contestants. Recently, there were rumours that Sumbul will participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and now she has reacted to the same.

Sumbul Touqeer reacts to rumours of doing KKK 13

For the unversed, there were reports that Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer will participate in Rohit Shetty’s stunt based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. However, the actress has denied the rumours and said that she hasn’t been offered the show yet. She was quoted saying, “Post 'Bigg Boss 16' offers have been coming, I am not in a hurry to sign a show. 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' has not been offered to me as yet, if the offer comes, I will surely consider it. I respect Rohit Shetty as well as the show. The show has been a game changer for a lot of celebrities and it is one of the top adventure based reality shows.”

About Sumbul Touqeer:

Sumbul was a part of hit shows such as Jodha Akhbar, Waaris, Chandragupta Maurya, and more. The actress debuted in the Bollywood industry and starred in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15. Later, Sumbul bagged a great opportunity of playing the lead role in the hit daily soap Imlie. Her chemistry with her co-actor Fahmaan Khan was loved by the audience. The actress was also seen in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, where she participated along with Imlie co-actors. Sumbul was last seen in the hit controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. Talking about upcoming projects, Sumbul Touqeer will be seen making an appearance in Dear Ishq.

