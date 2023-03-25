Sumbul Touqeer shares her adventure from vacation in Ooty; Fans react ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot ho raha hai?’

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer has been making it to headlines after her stint in Bigg Boss 16. The actress began her journey early as she was a child actor before becoming a popular face in the entertainment industry. The actress has a massive fan following and her fans always root for her success. Recently, Sumbul is flooding her social media with pictures from her vacation to Ooty. It is evident from her photos that she is having a gala time on her trip with actress Ulka Gupta.

In her most recent post, the actress is seen enjoying her time amidst nature. Posing in front of a waterfall, the actress uploaded several snaps and wrote in the caption, “Post monkey bite.” For the unversed, a few days back, Sumbul shared a shocking incident that took place while they were exploring the streets of Ooty. The actress got bit by a monkey on her leg and the Imlie actress showed her injury on her Instagram story. Sharing the picture of the injury, Sumbul wrote, "The art" she then shared a picture of the monkey and wrote, "The artist". Sumbul then wrote, "That monkey bit me". Ulka Gupta then shared a snap with Sumbul from the hospital and uploaded a picture of a monkey, and wrote, "Why did you do this." The actress was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

In another post, the actress shared a few snaps where Sumbul and Ulka are seen ziplining. The actress wrote in the caption, “Ude dil befikre.” Reacting to the post, fans wittily asked if she is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi. One user wrote, “Mekko laga khatron ke khiladi shoot ho rha hai.” Another user wrote, “On top of the world.” Some fans also wished her recovery from the monkey bite and wrote, “Get well soon queen, lots of love!”

Sumbul Touqeer’s work front

For the unversed, Sumbul Touqeer began her acting journey as a child artist and over the years she starred in several popular shows. Sumbul was a part of hit shows such as Jodha Akhbar, Waaris, Chandragupta Maurya, and more. The actress debuted in the Bollywood industry and starred in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15. Later, Sumbul bagged a great opportunity of playing the lead role in the hit daily soap Imlie. Sumbul was last seen in the hit controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16.

