Sumbul Touqeer shares moments from her father’s second marriage; Actress decks up in traditional attire

Sumbul Touqeer Khan, the young actress who was one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss 16 is riding high on success post her stint in the show. The actress, known for wearing her heart on sleeve and always being transparent about everything, enjoys huge popularity. While she was inside the house in the Salman Khan-hosted show, it was clear that she shares a great bond with her father. Papa Touqeer Khan was rooting for her darling daughter. Recently, the actress shared that she was thrilled as he dad is all set to tie the knot for the second time.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares moments from her dad's marriage

Yesterday, Sumbul took to her social media to drop a series of photos from her dad's marriage. It was the nikaah ceremony which was held at home. Writing, "Say MashaAllah" in the caption, Sumbul uploaded photos where she is seen posing with her dad and sister. The first one is a beautiful family photo, and the last photo shows them praying. Sumbul looks beautiful in traditional attire as the Imlie actress opted for a saree. The pictures also contain moments from the mehendi ceremony. Going by the photos, it seems it was an intimate affair at their home surrounded by close friends and family. There's also a candid picture of Sumbul and her sister, Saniya. The photos beautifully captured the bond between Sumbul, her sister, and her dad.

Take a look at the beautiful moments here:

Congratulations poured in as Sumbul shared the pictures. Many appreciated the actress for standing by her family. Most comments read, "Congratulations to the entire Touqeer family!!" Sumbul's industry friends Shiv Thakare, and others liked the photo.

About Touqeer Khan's marriage

Sumbul's dad is getting married to Nilofer, who is a divorcee and has a daughter from her previous marriage. Earlier, Sumbul shared her excitement to welcome the new sister to her family. The actress shared, "Our father has been our greatest source of inspiration and support for the last many years. Saniya and I are very happy for him. Our bade papa Iqbal Hussain Khan played an instrumental role in this marriage. I am grateful to him.”

