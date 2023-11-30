Sumbul Touqeer surprises fans with candid photo; writes 'promising myself to be little selfish'

Following her participation in Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer is currently seen in Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. While she keeps posting pictures on social media, this time, the actress treated her fans with an old photo. Sumbul also expressed gratitude for all the opportunities she received and advised herself to become a little selfish.

Sumbul Touqeer’s latest social media post

While Sumbul is busy with her show Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, the actress also maintains an active social media presence. A few hours ago, the Imlie actress dropped a photo on Instagram. The snap has her in a simple look wearing a blue casual top.

However, what grabbed fans' attention is the caption. Sumbul wrote, “Just realised that I didn’t post anything for my 20th birthday… so here’s an old picture of me looking back at my last 20 years and feeling nothing but grateful for all the opportunities I’ve got.”

Further, she added, “And now promising myself to be a little selfish, cuz that’s important too.” For the uninformed, Sumbul turned 20 this year on 15 November.

Here's what Sumbul Touqeer posted:

Well, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, we asked the actress about what advice she would like to give her 16-year-old self if she could travel back in time. Replying to it, Sumbul said, “People come and go in your life. Don't get affected by that just move on.”

Watch the full exclusive interview here:

About Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul Touqeer has now become a household name. She entered the acting industry as a child artist in various shows, including Jodha Akbar, Har Mushkil Ka Haq Akbar Birbal, Aahat, and Birbal. However, after bagging the lead role in Imlie opposite Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul became a renowned actress in the industry.

Her fame and popularity rose to new heights after she entered Bigg Boss 16 as a contestant. During her time inside the house, she curated headlines for her bond with Shalin Bhanot. As of now, she is currently seen in Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon, sharing the screens alongside Mishkat Varma.

