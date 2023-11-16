Sumbul Touqeer treats fans with heartwarming pic as she celebrates 3 years of Imlie; says, ‘Forever grateful’

Sumbul Touqeer, who rose to fame with her performance in the show Imlie shared a photo on her Instagram, celebrating 3 years of the show. The actress gained prominence after playing the lead role in the famous daily soap produced by Gul Khan under 4 Lions Films. She is currently appearing in SonyTV’s Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon.

Sumbul Touqeer says she is ‘forever grateful’ for Imlie

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sumbul Touqeer dropped a frame wherein she is seen posing goofily with kitchen equipment like a casserole dish, ladle, rolling pin, knife, etc. The picture is from the time when Sumbul was a part of Imlie. Alongside the portrait, the actress wrote, “3 years of Imlie. Forever grateful.”

Take a look at Sumbul Touqeer’s Instagram story:

Sumbul Touqeer’s 20th birthday celebration

Sumbul Touqeer recently turned 20. She had a working birthday as the young actress celebrated her special day on the sets of her show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. Her father and sister reached the sets to be part of the small get-together. A glimpse from the sets showed Sumbul in a blue saree dressed in her character from the show as she cut her cakes.

After wrapping up her shoot, the Article 15 actress threw a grand party for her friends. She was seen reuniting with her Imlie co-stars Mayuri Deshmukh and Ritu Chaudhary at the bash. Her close friend Ulka Gupta was also spotted at the party. For the evening, Sumbul Touqeer kept it simple in a white bodycon dress and minimal makeup.

About Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul Touqeer enjoys a huge fan base. She began her acting journey as a child artist and appeared in shows such as Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal, Aahat, Birbal, and Jodha Akbar. Sumbul catapulted to stardom after she essayed the titular role in Imlie alongside Gashmeer Mahajani, Fahmaan Khan, and Mayuri Deshmukh. The actress is presently playing IAS officer Kavya Bansal in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. The show airs every Monday-Friday at 7:30 pm on SonyTV.

