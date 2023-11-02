Sumbul Touqeer wishes her Sazishen co-star Sumedh Mudgalkar on his birthday; PIC inside

Sumbul Touqeer who is currently starring in the show Kavyaa- Ek Jazba Ek Junoon has shared an adorable birthday wish for Radhakrishn fame, Sumedh Mudgalkar. The two had starred in a song titled Sazishen a while back. Sumbul posted a cute picture with Sumedh seemingly from the shoot of their music video.

Sumbul Touqeer sends in birthday wishes to Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sumbul Touqeer dropped a frame that featured her and Sumedh Mudgalkar. While Sumbul is laughing with her face down, Sumedh is lovingly looking at her. Both of them are dressed casually. The photo is apparently from the shoot of their music album, Sazishen. Atop the portrait, the Article 15 actress wrote, “Happy, happy birthday Sumedh.”

Take a look at Sumbul Touqeer’s Instagram story:

About Sumbul Touqeer and Sumedh Mudgalkar’s music video

Sumbul and Sumedh’s music album, Sazishen, was sung by Inaam, composed by Shubham Sundaram, and written by Arafat Mehmood. It garnered a positive response from the audiences as it was the first collaboration of the two talented artists. Sumbul Touqeer and Sumedh Mudgalkar showcased a crackling chemistry in this soulful song. Besides its visual appeal and dance, the background score of the video worked wonders. It just hit the right chords of the viewers.

About Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul Touqeer enjoys a huge fan following. She began her career in the world of acting as a child artist in shows like Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal, Aahat, Birbal, and Jodha Akbar. Sumbul catapulted to fame with her powerful performance in Imlie where she portrayed the titular role. The show also starred Gashmeer Mahajani, Fahmaan Khan, and Mayuri Deshmukh. The actress got embroiled in several controversies with her participation in Bigg Boss 16. She is presently playing IAS officer Kavya Bansal in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. The show airs on SonyTV.

Personally, Sumbul Touqeer has been linked to Fahmaan Khan. However, neither Sumbul nor Fahmaan has ever confirmed anything about the speculated relationship. They even had a major fallout some time back. As of now, everything is well between the two.

