Sumbul Touqeer's fun dance with father, sister is too cute to miss

Sumbul Touqeer has made a decent name for herself in the television industry. In a short span of time, Sumbul managed to taste success and has become a prominent name in the showbiz world. While she aces her performances in all the projects she takes up, she is a complete family person at heart. The actress shares a warm bond with her father and sister.

Sumbul's dance-time with father and sister

Sumbul's father Touqeer Khan has also received recognition, thanks to her stint in Bigg Boss 16 while her sister Saniya Touqeer is also an actress. She featured in the movie Bala as the younger version of Bhumi Pednekar. Sumbul's sister Saniya shared a glimpse of their fun family time wherein the father and daughters are dancing their hearts out. In the video, Sumbul, Saniya and Mr.Touqeer are seen shaking their legs to a yester years' popular number.

Have a look at their dance video:

Sumbul's journey in the industry so far

Sumbul Touqeer started off her career as a child artist. She also appeared in DID: Li'l Masters as a young dancer post which she got offers for playing supporting characters in various TV shows. The actress was also a part of Bollywood movie Article 15 alongside Ayushman Khurrana. She rose to fame with her stint in Imlie. Her chemistry with co-stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Fahmaan Khan was quite discussed. Her offscreen cameraderie with Fahmaan sparked relationship rumours as well. Post Imlie, she bagged Bigg Boss 16 and had a remarkable journey. She was one of the most talked about contestant on the show for her bonds with Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and others. After Bigg Boss, she got a lot of fame and appeared in a music video with Sumedh Mudgalkar. She is now all set for the launch of her new show Kavya: Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon.

Sumbul got her father married for the second time

Sumbul's father has been a single parent since she was around six years old and now when things started to fall at place in her career, she managed to convince her father to get married for the second time. A few months ago, she got her father married in a close-knit ceremony while the family has kept the identity of Touqeer's second wife a secret.

ALSO READ: Imlie 3 makers in trouble as young crew member dies due to THIS reason: Report