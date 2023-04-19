Sumbul Touqeer's home tour: Dance room to Makeup corner, inside Bigg Boss 16 fame's new lavish abode; Watch

Popular actress Sumbul Touqeer is among the most talented and well-known celebrities in the entertainment world. The actress has carved a space in the heart of the masses with her acting prowess and received immense love from the audience. She has a massive fan following who root for her ardently and appreciate her real-life confidence and unfiltered attitude. At a very tender age, Sumbul has achieved several milestones and is already among the top actresses in the showbiz world.

Sumbul Touqeer's home tour:

Sumbul Touqeer is quite active on social media handles and often shares updates regarding her personal and professional life. For the uninformed, Sumbul recently launched her own YouTube channel. The actress shared her first vlog with her fans on her YouTube channel, and in the first vlog itself, she gave a home tour of her newly purchased abode. A few days ago, Sumbul purchased her own house in Mumbai at the age of 19 where she lives with her sister and her father. In her vlog, Sumbul gave a tour of her entire house.

Entrance:

The video starts with Sumbul standing outside her house and showing the door and nameplate. The actress revealed that she named her house 'Khan Manzil' and shared that her home in her hometown also has the same name. She showed the wooden brown door and also gave a glimpse of a frame which has 'Mashallah' written on it. Sumbul explained that she placed this frame on the door to save her house from evil eyes.

After entering the house, Sumbul showed some beautiful showpieces and plants that are kept on a table.

Living room:

Sumbul gave a glimpse of her living room which has an antic watch attached to the wall, a wooden table, a medium-sized dining table, a fish tank, and a TV unit where the shelves are decorated with awards and show pieces. The living room also has a cozy L shape sofa.

Balcony:

Sumbul showed her beautiful balcony, which is attached to the living area and is quite spacious and calm. The balcony has a green grass carpet and a few plants which are placed on the edge. A relaxing hanging swing chair is also attached to the balcony.

Dance room:

Sumbul specially designed a dance room after her fans suggested. She loves dancing, and thus she created a dance space for her. She showed a wall full of her picture frames and shared her memories related to every picture. The other wall of the dance room is a mirror wall.

Bedroom:

Sumbul then gave a tour of her bedroom, and before entering, she showed her bedroom door, which has an ST (Sumbul Touqeer) logo. She then showed her favorite cozy corner where she likes to relax. Sumbul showed a wall which is decorated with a lot of items. Sumbul then pulled down the blinds of her window to show her room, which has a massaging king-size bed, a wardrobe, and golden lamps.

Makeup room:

The Bigg Boss 16 fame's bedroom also has a makeup room attached which is decorated beautifully as per aesthetics. The makeup room has a shelf, a circle-shaped mirror, and golden lamps, which add a modish touch.

Sumbul's sister's bedroom:

Sumbul also gave a tour of her sister's room which has a keyboard, a king-size bed, a wardrobe, and a few decorative items.

Sumbul Touqeer's professional life:

Sumbul Touqeer began her acting journey as a child artist, and over the years she starred in several popular shows. Sumbul was a part of hit shows such as Jodha Akhbar, Waaris, Chandragupta Maurya, and more. The actress debuted in the Bollywood industry and starred in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15.

Later, Sumbul bagged a great opportunity of playing the lead role in the hit daily soap Imlie. She won many hearts with her performance and rose to stardom for her acting skills. Her chemistry with her co-actor Fahmaan Khan was loved by the audience. The actress was also seen in Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, where she participated along with Imlie co-actors. Sumbul was last seen in the hit controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16.

