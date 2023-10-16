Sumbul Touqeer's Navratri Celebration: Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon actress puts on her dancing shoes

Sumbul Touqeer made a remarkable impact on the internet, stemming from her journey on Bigg Boss 16. She not only displayed resilience as one of the show's standout contestants but also cemented her place in the entertainment industry by showcasing her undeniable talent. Despite facing challenges along the way, her unwavering dedication earned her a devoted fan base that stood by her side. While it has been a while since her last appearance in the world of fiction, she's now gearing up to portray the role of an IAS officer in the upcoming show Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Navratri look

Despite a busy schedule, Sumbul managed to create a buzz with a captivating reel, exuding the spirit of all things desi. Adorned in a radiant yellow kurti and melodious bangles, her spirited dance beautifully encapsulated the essence of Indian culture and tradition, signifying the celebration of India's rich and vibrant heritage, all within a single mesmerizing frame.

Watch the reel:

Desi looks and feels

Amidst the fervour surrounding all things desi during the joyous occasion of Navratri, Sumbul Touqeer recently added an enchanting touch to the festivities. In her latest Instagram reel, she graced the screen in a resplendent, vibrant yellow kurti, adorned with the melodic symphony of jingling bangles on her wrists. With every move, she painted a portrait of grace and elegance, reminiscent of a blossoming marigold.

Yet, what truly captivated viewers was the fervent dance she performed, one that seemed to embody the very essence of Indian culture and tradition.

The caption accompanying the reel, “Desi वातावरण (desi environment)”, served as the perfect encapsulation of the mood and atmosphere. In this one mesmerizing frame, Sumbul Touqeer celebrated the rich and colourful heritage of India, a vivid tapestry of customs, emotions, and traditions that have thrived for generations.

Moreover, Sumbul Touqeer's Instagram feed has become a radiant and cheerful reflection of her vibrant spirit. Her posts and reels seem to be carefully curated to infuse a sense of brightness and happiness into the virtual world, serving as a beacon of positivity and delight for her followers.

About Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul Touqeer portrays the role of an IAS officer named Kavya Bansal in the show Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon.

