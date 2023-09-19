Sumbul Touqeer's Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon: Bestie Ulka Gupta rejoices on spotting banners of show on billboards

Sumbul Touqeer is all set for the launch of her new show Kavya: Ek Jazba Ek Junoon. The show revolves around a middle-class girl wanting to make it as an IAS officer. The show marks the journey of Kavya who faces innumerable trouble in her personal and professional lives.

Ulka Gupta cheers for Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul Touqeer's BFF Ulka Gupta is ecstatic for her friends' new show. The Banni Chow Home Delivery actress spotted Kavya: Ek Jazba Ek Junoon's banners on the billboards across Mumbai streets and the enthusiastic friend that Ulka is recorded a video with the banner of Sumbul's new show. Sumbul shared glimpses of the video and wrote a cute message for Ulka. She wrote "Aaiyyoo Meri Son Papdii I love you. And Thankyou Siddharth".

Check out the post by Sumbul on Ulka's gesture.

Sumbul and Ulka's friendship

Sumbul and Ulka starred on different shows on the same channel. The channel devised a reality show wherein all the leads of their popular shows were a part. The show was titled Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. Sumbul and Ulka got to know more about each other through the show and they instantly clicked with each other. Post that, they were spotted at each others' sets quite often. When their respective shows went off-air, the duo went for their first trip together to Ooty and had a ball of a time. They posted pictures with each other that scream BFF goals.

About Sumbul's new show

Sumbul's new show Kavya: Ek Jazba Ek Junoon has been in the news for a long time. Interestingly, the show was also offered to Ulka Gupta but things didn't work out between her and the makers. After a lot of struggle, the makers found their protagonist Kavya in Sumbul Touqeer. The show also stars popular actor Mishkat Verma as the male lead. Mishkat and Sumbul's offscreen camaraderie is already getting the love of the fans and they surely can't wait to see their onscreen chemistry.



ALSO READ: All good in the hood for Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer? Actor tags best friend in throwback Imlie post