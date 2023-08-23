Sumbul Touqeer’s staggering fees per day for Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon will leave you stunned

Sumbul Touqeer’s exceptional acting showcased in the hit TV serial Imlie made her a household name. Over the years, the actress has garnered immense fame and a loyal fan base. She made headlines after her strong presence in Bigg Boss 16. She emerged as one of the top contestants of the season. Now, Sumbul is all set forthcoming project, Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. Portraying the character of Kavya, an IAS officer, she embarks on a new chapter with this serial.

Sumbul Touqeer’s earning per day for Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Known for her impeccable acting skills, Sumbul's demand in the entertainment industry has been on the rise. From music videos to TV serials, she has created waves in the showbiz world. Naturally, her fees would be higher than other actors trying to create a place for themselves in the industry. According to reports, a source in the industry commented, "She is being paid a hefty amount as she is one of the finest talents in the Indian television industry. Sumbuul is charging around Rs 75,000 to 80,000 per day for Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry, courtesy of her acting prowess."

Watch the promo of the serial here:

About Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

Sumbul Touqeer will be seen in the lead role of Kavya in the serial Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. The plot will revolve around her, a strong woman. Her role will be very different from Imlie as she will be essaying the role of IAS officer. Kavya's desire is to serve the nation and do right by the common man while being equally focused on the importance of family. The sky is her limit and despite being put to the test, she is willing to go over and beyond to achieve the goal that she sets for herself. There is no official announcement on the premiere date and time of the show yet. The promo was uploaded 5 days ago with the caption, "Ek aurat ki kaamyaabi ke liye mard uske peeche kyun nahin khada reh sakta?"

