Sumbul Touqueer to join Naagin 7? Her father REACTS to rumours; Makes major revelations

Sumbul Touqeer , the popular television actress has earned a massive fan following with her stint in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 16 . Before making her entry into Salman Khan's show after garnering immense love for her portrayal of the titular character in the famous Star Plus show Imlie. Recently, it was rumoured that Sumbul Touqeer has been approached some of the most anticipated upcoming TV shows, including the much-awaited upcoming season of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin .

In his recent chat with the Times Of India, Sumbul Touqeer's father Touqeer Hasan Khan finally reacted to the rumours regarding her upcoming projects. Interestingly, the actor's father confirmed that she has been receiving many offers for the upcoming fictional shows in some of the most popular TV channels. "Sumbul has received many offers for fiction shows. But only she can decide what she wants to do when she steps out of the Bigg Boss house. Right now, she is in the house and I am sure that she will reach the finale and hopefully win the trophy. After she comes back, she can decide what she wants to do," revealed Touqeer Hasan Khan.

The actress's father also confirmed that her collaboration with Balaji Telefilms for Naagin 7, is just a rumour. "All these reports about contestants being roped in for fiction shows after Bigg Boss are just rumours. This is just done to promote contestants and create hype around them. At the end of the day, it is about their game. Sumbul has earned positive responses from the audience and I am only focussed on her game in the show right now," he added.

About Naagin 7

For the unversed, the ongoing sixth season of the Naagin franchise, which is conceptualized and produced by Ekta Kapoor, is nearing its grand finale. Naagin 6, which is headlined by the Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash, is one of the most popular shows on Indian television right now. If you remember, Tejasswi was introduced as the face of Naagin 6 while she was still in the Bigg Boss 15 house. So, we can expect a major announcement regarding the seventh season of the supernatural show, in Bigg Boss 16 house itself.