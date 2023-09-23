Sumedh Mudgalkar, RadhaKrishn star shares heartfelt caption on Radha Ashtami: Does he miss his Radha?

Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar is a renowned actor and accomplished dancer of telly land. His journey to stardom began with the mythological show RadheKrishn in 2018, a series that captured the hearts of viewers across the nation. After a successful four-year run, the show eventually bid farewell, leaving a lasting impact on its dedicated fan base. The connection between the fans and the actors, including Sumedh, grew strong over the years as they immersed themselves in the world of RadheKrishn. The actors, too, formed deep bonds with the show, with Sumedh even revealing that he had personally requested the production not to conclude. Recently, Sumedh intrigued his followers by sharing a picture of himself along with a cryptic caption, sparking curiosity and speculation among his fans.

Sumedh Mudgalkar poses a void in his life

The actor accompanied his picture with a caption on his Instagram handle that got fans confused. He posted, "Gone are the days when you’d expect life to happen a certain way...Gone are the days when you’d feel anything outside if you is a problem...Whatever..happens, is a situation...If there’s a problem, it’s inside...If there’s a solution, it’s... inside."

Take a look!

In the photograph, the actor is seated amidst a picturesque setting adorned with scattered autumn leaves. Observant fans have begun to speculate whether the actor might be feeling a sense of longing or nostalgia for someone special. A fan wrote-"Okay jokes apart i am honestly very happy to see you enjoying life away from social media (even if that means being away from us) and being happy around your loved ones ." Another fan wrote, "Mallika didi se jaake to milo bhau." A fan commented, "Precisely to the point... happiness and love are not outside, it‘s inside, and God gives us situations to go inside and find that happiness and love, so that we can shine it... Happy Radhastami!!!! May Radha grows in everybody‘s heart." Another fan wrote, "Finallyyyy Mudgalkar sahab remembered that he has post option too."

Since many anticipated that today is Radha Ashtami, he is missing his Radha aka Mallika Singh; but it's just the love of fans that they can't separate the two from on-screen to off-screen!

Sumedh Mudgalkar Upcoming projects

Sumedh Mudgalkar is currently taking some time off from the screen. He is seen in many shows like Ashoka, Dil Dosti Dance, Escaype Live, and many others. On the other hand, Mallika Singh was reportedly approached for Bigg Boss 17 but she declined the offer.

