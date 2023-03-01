Sumona Chakravarti recreates the vintage charm and her fans can't keep calm; See pics

Sumona Chakravarti is a known personality who has been in the industry for more than a decade. She became a household name while portraying the character of Natasha Kapoor in the popular Sony TV show Bade Ache Lagte hai along with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.

Later she turned her focus to the comedy genre and appeared in Kahani Comedy Circus Ki along with Kapil Sharma. Recently she posted a picture on her Instagram handle where she is seen wearing a saree with a sleeves blouse.

She is reading a book and the best part of the photos is the vintage effect which makes it all the more elegant.

"Hazaro..Uljhane raho main aur, Koshishe behisab. Isi ka naam hai zindagi, Chalte rahiye janab.~ Gulzar Saab", the caption read.

About Sumona Chakravarti

Sumona made her acting debut as a child artist in the year 1999 with the Bollywood movie Mann along with Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala. She got recognition from the character Natasha in Bade Ache Lagte Hai. In 2012 she appeared in the comedy show Kahani Comedy Circus Ki with Kapil Sharma from where her career in the comedy genre started.

She went on to play Kapil Sharma's wife in Comedy Nights with Kapil which was aired from June 2013 to January 2016. Later in 2016, she was seen in the role of Sarla Gulati, a girl deeply in love with her neighbour Kapil in The Kapil Sharma Show. The show became quite popular and later in season 2 she played the character of Bhuri.

Chakravarti has also been a part of the NDTV Goodtimes travel shows: Dubai Diaries and Swiss Made Adventures.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Anubhav Bassi snapped on the sets to promote TJMM