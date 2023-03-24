The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarti turns heads with her stylish bikini choices; WATCH

Sumona Chakravarti has been part of the entertainment industry for a long time and is currently a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. She has been associated with several projects and has been winning the hearts of the audience with her sheer beauty and acting skills. Apart from this, Sumona also loves to maintain an active social media life to stay connected with her fans. Currently, the 34-year-old is holidaying in Thailand and is treating her fans with her stunning videos and pics.

Sumona Chakravarti's fun reel

In the latest reel shared by Sumona Chakravarti is seen in a different avatar from her character in The Kapil Sharma Show. She is wearing varied swimsuits, having meals and drinks in the pool, and giving her fans some serious vacation goals. "Sea+Sun+Sand= H A P P I N E S S," she captioned the post.

Sumona's stint in the industry

Sumona Chakravarti began her career as a child artist in Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala's superhit film, 'Mann'. Later, she appeared in films like Barfi!, and Kick, among others. However, it was her appearance in Ekta Kapoor's show, Bade Acche Lagte Hain as Natasha Kapoor, along with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar.

Since 2012, she focused on comedy and has been part of shows like Kahani Comedy Circus Ki with Kapil Sharma. Then from 2013 to 2016, Sumona was a part of Comedy Nights with Kapil, where she played the role of Kapil's wife in the show. Currently, the actress is a part of The Kapil Sharma Show which is now in its 3rd season where she was seen playing different characters in different seasons.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarti stuns in pink beachwear as she drops beautiful sunkissed PICS