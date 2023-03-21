Sumona Chakravarti stuns in pink beachwear as she drops beautiful sunkissed PICS from Thailand vacation

Popular actress Sumona Chakravarti has been a part of the industry for a long time and enjoys a dedicated fan following. Over the years, the actress did several projects and carved a niche for herself. Along with her comic timing, her acting prowess was also praised by the audience. Sumona has maintained an active presence on her social media handle, especially on Instagram, and has 1.2 million followers. The diva often treats her fans with pictures and videos giving a sneak peek regarding her whereabouts.

Sumona Chakravarti's new PHOTOS:

At present, Sumona is having a fun time as she is vacationing in Thailand. A few hours ago, Sumona Chakravarti treated her fans as she dropped stunning photos on her social media handle. In these pictures, the actress is seen wearing pink beachwear, a hat, and sunnies as she poses by the beach. Sharing these snaps, Sumona wrote, "Making the most of the golden hour." Fans and friends have commented on Sumona's amazing snaps.

Take a look at her PICS here-

Sumona Chakravarti's professional life:

For the unversed, Sumona Chakravarti has been a part of the industry since childhood and did her first film at the age of 11. She featured in Amir Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer Mann in 1999. After a few years, she did several shows but her breakthrough performance happened in 2011 when she essayed Natasha in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Along with this, she even did cameo roles in several films such as Barfi!, Kick, and more.

Sumona has been associated with Kapil Sharma for a while now. Earlier, she was a part of Comedy Nights with Kapil, which aired from June 2013 to January 2016. Later, The Kapil Sharma Show season 1 began and Sumona was seen playing Sarla Gulati in the show. At present, Sumona is seen playing Kapil Sharma’s on-screen wife, Manju, in the hit comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show season 2.

