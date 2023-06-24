Sumona Chakravarti's Birthday: The Kapil Sharma Show star in sarees and bikinis proves she can slay every look

Popular actress Sumona Chakravarti has turned a year wiser as she celebrates her birthday today. Born on June 24, she marks her 35th birthday today. Sumona has been an integral part of the industry for many years and has proved her versatility several times. From starting as a child actor to her notable roles in both television and film, her journey in the industry has been an inspiring one. Her talent, versatility, and magnetic screen presence make her a beloved celebrity in the entertainment industry. With each project, she continues to leave a lasting impression on the hearts of the audience.

Beyond her successful career, Sumona manages to stay connected to her massive fan followers on social media. The Kapil Sharma Show star regularly shares updates regarding her personal and professional life with her fans. Amidst her traveling and on-set pictures, Sumona's style has been the talk of the town for a while now. The diva is known for slaying in every outfit with perfection. She effortlessly blends traditional and contemporary fashion, showcasing her versatility. Whether she is seen in elegant sarees, exuding grace, or rocking trendy bikinis with confidence, Sumona never fails to make a style statement.

As Sumona Chakravarti celebrates her 35th birthday, let's look at times when she flaunted her saree and bikini looks and showed that she can nail every outfit effortlessly.

Exploring her glamorous style

Slaying like a queen:

Sumona shows us how to raise the oomph as she poses in a pink bikini and looks like a mesmerizing vision. In these pictures, the actress is seen wearing pink beachwear, a hat, and sunnies as she poses by the beach Her sheer beauty, glowing skin, and charisma elevate her look, and we absolutely love it!

Take a look at the post here-

Enchanting lady:

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame definitely knows how to make heads turn with stylish bikinis and monokinis. In this clip, the diva has flaunted her flawless curves by donning many stylish beachwear which is enough to sweep anyone off their feet.

Take a look at the post here-

Blue-tiful:

Sumona looks breathtaking in a blue monokini and can be called a true beach goddess. Her radiant smile and infectious confidence lights up the surroundings, leaving everyone captivated. With her impeccable curves and sizzling style, she effortlessly sets temperatures soaring.

Take a look at the post here-

Unveiling her desi persona

Floral love:

Here, the diva adorns a floral printed saree with grace and poise, showcasing her beauty. The vibrant colors and patterns perfectly complement her charming personality.

Take a look at the post here-

Breathtaking diva:

Sumona exudes grace as she is seen draped in a heavily embellished pink saree. The gorgeous diva is the true epitome of elegance and can definitely steal the spotlight on every occasion.

Take a look at the post here-

Saree girl forever:

The actress' grace and charm in a simple red saree make her a true symbol of classic sophistication. With minimalistic yet impactful styling, she can surely make hearts skip a beat with her saree look.

Take a look at the post here-

Hence, it is proved that Sumona is a true fashionista who can simply nail any outfit like a true Fashion Icon.

About Sumona Chakravarti's professional life:

Sumona Chakravarti has been a part of the entertainment industry since her childhood, making her film debut at the tender age of 11. In 1999, she appeared in the movie Mann, starring Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala. After a few years, she did several shows but her breakthrough role came in 2011 when she portrayed Natasha in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Sumona has made cameo appearances in notable films like Barfi! and Kick.

Sumona has established a long-standing association with Kapil Sharma. She initially joined Comedy Nights with Kapil, which aired from June 2013 to January 2016. Following that, she continued her collaboration with Kapil on The Kapil Sharma Show season 1, portraying the character of Sarla Gulati.

It was her association with The Kapil Sharma Show that brought her immense fame and recognition. Sumona became a household name for her portrayal of various characters on the comedy show. Her impeccable comic timing, expressive acting, and on-screen chemistry with the rest of the cast earned her widespread acclaim and a dedicated fan base. Currently, she is a prominent cast member of The Kapil Sharma Show season 3, playing the role of Manju, Kapil Sharma's on-screen wife. Her on-screen chemistry and comic timing with Kapil Sharma have been widely appreciated by viewers.

Pinkvilla Team wishes the talented star Sumona Chakravarti a very Happy Birthday!

