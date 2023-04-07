Sunil Grover reveals if he will ever work with Kapil Sharma again after their fallout; Says THIS

Sunil Grover is a popular comedian and actor, who is famously known for his character Gutthi, in The Kapil Sharma Show. His rib-tickling punchlines garner appreciation from people of all ages. Besides working on these shows, the actor has also been a part of various films. There is no doubt that Sunil has now become a popular name in the showbiz world. The actor is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. Recently in an interview, Sunil revealed if he will ever work with Kapil Sharma again after their fallout.

Sunil Grover answers if he will work with Kapil Sharma ever again

There is no doubt that fans used to love watching Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover together. However, their collaboration came to an end after their fallout in 2017 which left the fans heart broken. For the unversed, when Sunil had a heart surgery in 2020, Kapil wished him speedy recovery and also said that if any exciting opportunity comes in future then they might collaborate. Recently, in an interview, the former was asked if he is open to working with Kapil to which he replied, “There is nothing like that, or ask him then.”

He further added that, “I am also busy right now and enjoying what I am doing. He is also busy and doing good work. I am also doing good work. I have already enjoyed my phase of non-fiction and am currently liking the fiction setup, gaining new experiences as a performer. I am having fun. There are no such plans right now.”

Sunil Grover's work

On the professional front, Sunil Grover was recently seen in the film Goodbye. The flick directed by Vikas Bahl, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, and Sahil Mehta. Sunil Grover has received an enormous fan following after his character as Gutthi on the show, Comedy Nights With Kapil followed by his other characters on the show including Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi. Apart from television, his acting in Tandav was also critically appreciated. Recently, the actor made a comeback with his film titled United Kacche which had an OTT release on Zee5 on March 31.

