Sunil Grover turns roadside jewellery seller but there's a twist; WATCH
Sunil Grover shares a hilarious video of himself as a roadside jewellery seller.
Sunil Grover, is a popular comedian and actor, who is famously known for his character Gutthi, in The Kapil Sharma Show. His rib-tickling punchlines garner appreciation from people of all ages. He was recently seen in the show India's Laughter Champion. The actor often takes to social media to share hilarious videos of himself. He recently shared a fun video of himself on social media as he acted like a roadside vendor, but there is a twist.
Sunil Grover shared a video on Instagram where he was seen sitting on a roadside, selling colourful jewellery. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, “personal.” As the video progressed, the actor was also seen communicating with customers. One of the customers asked him the cost of an item, to which he responded saying, "Bechne ke liye nahi hai. Yeh sab personal hai mera (All this is not for sale. This is my personal stuff)", he further added. The customer further tried to touch one of the jewellery items but Grover interrupted her by saying, "Bola na personal hai. Aap ko samajh nahi aa raha (I told you it's not for sale. Can't you understand that)?"
Archana Puran Singh commented, “Hahahahahahhaaaa ! Sunil !”, Navneet Kaur Dhillon commented, “Kitni achi personal collection hai”. Harshdeep Kaur commented, “She took it very personally”,
The actor had also shared another video of himself on a cruise. With some soft music in the background, he is seen broadcasting about the weather and the scenic view. He captioned it, “Bulletin.”
Sunil Grover Professional Life
On the professional front, Sunil Grover will be seen in the upcoming film Goodbye. The flick directed by Vikas Bahl, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, and Sahil Mehta. Sunil Grover has received an enormous fan following after his character as Gutthi on the show, Comedy Nights With Kapil followed by his other characters on the show including Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi. Moreover, Sunil was last seen on television as 'Bhindi Bhai' on Gangs of Filmistaan. Apart from television, his acting in Tandav was also critically appreciated.
