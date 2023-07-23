Sunil Grover's hilarious take as he solves an impossible mission will make you scratch your head; Watch

Popular comedian-actor Sunil Grover is a familiar face in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. He has been a part of showbiz for a long time and has won the hearts of the audience with his exceptional acting skills and hilarious performances. Sunil is very active on social media and regularly shares interesting pictures and videos with his fans. Today was another day when he delighted his followers with something special!

Sunil Grover's new video:

A few hours ago, Sunil Grover took to his social media handle and shared a new video with his fans and followers. In this video, the Comedy Nights with Kapil fame is seen roasting corn on a stove in a corn stall. The stall owner is seen standing away while Sunil roasts corn at her behest. It is seen that the comedian-actor is enjoying snacks while it is raining. Sunil used Mission Impossible audion for this clip and in the caption of this video, he wrote, "Looking for next mission !"

Watch Sunil Grover's video here-

Fans react:

As soon as this video was up on the internet, fans were quick enough to comment on their favourite Sunil Grover's post. A fan wrote, "Dr. Mashoor Gulati Ka Mashoor bhutta" whereas another fan commented, "So good your simplicity touches our heart (heart emoticon)."

Speaking about his personal life, Sunil Grover is married to Aarti and the couple has a son named Mohan.

About Sunil Grover's professional life:

Sunil Grover began his career by doing Chala Lallan Hero Banne. Later, the actor went on to star in several Bollywood films such as Ghajini, Dev.D, Heropanti, Gabbar is Back, Bharat, Baaghi, GoodBye and others. He has also been a part of several shows and web shows such as Gutur Gu, Kanpur Wale Khuranas, Tandav, Sunflower and more. He was last seen in a web show titled United Kacche which released on 31st March on Zee5. He will be seen next in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie Jawan.

