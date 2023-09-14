Sunil Grover's side-splitting sunglasses sale post sends fans into frenzy

From portraying secondary characters in movies like Pyar Toh Hona Hi Tha, and Baaghi to leads in Gabbar and Bharat; this actor is a man who can wear many hats. Doing comedy gigs like Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi on comedy shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights With Kapil, Sunil Grover has not left a single stone unturned.

He may be out of the spotlight for a few months now but has often kept his fans updated with his life. Recently, the actor and comic posted a few-second video on his Instagram handle that got fans laughing over his absurdity.

Sunil Grover now selling Sunglasses

Sunil Grover recently posted a video of himself where he is selling sunglasses to a passerby. he posted the video with an old song by Mohammad Rafi' "Teri Pyaari Pyarri Soorat" with an evil eye, a lemon, and a red chili emoji like an old-school Indian way.

Fans have had some hilarious reactions to his post. A fan wrote "Bhai kapil Sharma 1 ghanta dekh Kar Itni hasi nai aati aap ki 15 sec ki reels me maza aajata hai " Another fan posted "Safar enjoy karna koi inse seekhe"

A fan praised his appearance in Jawan saying "Loved you in Jawan. Liked how PPL are realizing your potential as an actor and not just as a comedian". Another fan wrote "Bhai gaana sun k dil khus ho gya".

Ever since the artist left the comedy show six years ago; people have missed his presence on television. It looks like the comic has taken some time off from the glittery and wanted to relax in the lapse of nature.

Sunil Grover's upcoming ventures

The comic has been part of many movies and also did movies with Akshay Kumar in Gabbar, and recently appeared in Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

