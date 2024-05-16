Sunil Pal is widely known for his comedy quotient and has entertained the audience during his peak era. Recently, Pal expressed his disappointment towards the stand-up comedian turned Bigg Boss 17’s winner, Munawar Faruqui, highlighting his comedy style in a recent interview. Here’s what he has to say.

Sunil Pal slams Bigg Boss 17’s Munawar Faruqui

Comedian Sunil Pal has been hitting the headlines lately for his controversial statements made on his social media handles. Recently, in an interview with Times Now/ Telly Talk India, Sunil Pal opened up about modern comedy style. He cited examples of the Bigg Boss 17 winner, Munawar Faruqui. Addressing the same Sunil called Munawar, “Kalank (Stigma).”

Elaborating it further, Sunil said, “Yeh log kalank hai. Kis angle se inhe main artiste kahu (He is like a stigma to the comedy industry. From which angle do I call them artists?)” The veteran comedian further added that he has heard the jokes of masters like Umar Shaikh, Johnny Lever, K K Naikar, and Moin Akhtar. He also talked about Kapil Sharma’s comedy when he was at his best.

He strongly showed his disbelief in the Bigg Boss 17 winner's work and said, "If you are good, I would appreciate it and become your fan."

Moreover, Sunil Pal not only slammed Munawar but also his audience, as he stated that such stand-up comedians likely get intoxicated when people come to listen to them. Adding to this, he said, “In logo ne janta ko murkh bana rakha hai (They have turned the audience into fools).”

Last but not least, he highlighted that the comedians of this era are promoting a toxic culture, and it's definitely not comedy. “Kalakar lakhon mien ek hi paida hota hai. Baki sab crowd hai (An artist is born only once, and everyone else is a part of the crowd),” Pal said as he signed off.

Previously, Sunil Pal slammed The Great Indian Kapil Show's Sunil Grover for dressing up like a woman and doing cheap comedy. Whereas he also slammed the show for its concept, that asked Kapil to return to television.

More about Sunil Pal

Sunil Pal is one of the most veteran comedians in the entertainment industry, as he has won hearts of the audience with his stand-up comedy days on Laughter Challenge. The comedian did many Bollywood movies, one of which was Bombay to Goa, which featured all the comedians, including the late Raju Srivastav.

On the personal front, Sunil is married to Sarita Sunil Pal and is blessed with two sons, Saral and Prabal.

