‘Super sad’: Jasmin Bhasin slams an airline for THIS reason

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the popular faces in the entertainment industry who is known for her bubbly nature and stylish outfits. She maintains an active social media presence where she updates her fans with her whereabouts in her professional and personal life. Recently, she posted a photo where she wrote about her experience on a flight. Read on to learn more about her experience.

Jasmin Bhasin’s recent social media post

Jasmin Bhasin took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded an Instagram story where she expressed her disappointment over her recent flight experience. She uploaded a photo that shows the tray attached to the seat is fixed with cello tape. “I want to feel pride in flying on our national carrier. But @airindia ye kya hai. Tape laga ke tray chipkaai hui hai. Super sad.”

Check out Jasmin Bhasin’s post here

About Jasmin Bhasin’s career

Jasmin Bhasin is famous for her portrayals in popular shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and Naagin 4. The actress has also participated in many reality shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India and Bigg Boss 14. She has also acted in many South Indian films. There are numerous music videos to her credit too.

About Jasmin Bhasin’s professional life

The actress met her boyfriend Aly Goni during her participation in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. The two became close friends and after their participation in the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss, the two started dating. They confessed their feelings for each other while they were inside the house and till today, they continue to remain one of the most-loved couples of Bigg Boss. The two have been going strong since then and recently, there were rumors of their marriage also. But they have not reacted or confirmed these rumors.

Recently, Jasmin was hospitalized after she was down with a stomach infection. Her boyfriend Aly was by her side and the actress got back to her feet in no time.

ALSO READ: Disha Parmar’s post on baby girl completing one month shows happy mom with little one: PIC