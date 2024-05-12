Superstar Singer 3 has continued to captivate audiences since its premiere. Neha Kakkar as a judge, the show features contestants from different age groups. Neha Kakkar shares a deeply emotional moment from her childhood. In a touching tribute to her mother on the upcoming Mother’s Day Special episode, Neha Kakkar reminisces about a memory highlighting her mother’s unconditional love and sacrifices.

Neha Kakkar shares an emotional childhood memory of her Mother

The latest promo for Superstar Singer 3, shared on SonyTV's official Instagram account, offers a glimpse into the forthcoming Mother’s Day Special episode, setting the stage for an emotional and memorable show.

Neha Kakkar opens up about her childhood struggles, recalling a time when her mother underwent surgery. With tears welling up in her eyes, Neha recounts how her mother, despite post-surgery recovery, insisted on accompanying her children to an event, emphasizing her unwavering dedication and selflessness.

She shares, "Toh abhi hume niklana hai or mummy abhi abhi operation karwa kar aaye hai. Hum keh rahe mummy ko sone dete hai kyuki vo abhi operate kara kar aayi hai. Toh hum nikal jaate hai chupke se, arre jab nikale ki baari aayi hai. Mumma uthi dupatta pehena, 'chalo, m chalungi.' Papa ne bola aap iss haalat mein nahi jaa sakti. Kehti nahi, mere chote chote bacche bhi toh bahar jaa rahe hai na. Vo din mai kabhi nahi bhool sakti."

(So now we had to leave, and mom has just undergone surgery. We were suggesting letting mom rest because she has just had surgery. So we quietly leave, oh when it was time to leave. Mom got up, put on her dupatta, 'let's go, I'll come.' Dad said you can't go in this condition. She said no, my little children are going out too. I can never forget that day).”

Neha Kakkar dedicates a song to her mother

The teaser sets the stage for an emotional journey. Neha Kakkar dedicates the soul-stirring song 'Maa Tu Bata' to her mother, expressing gratitude for her countless sacrifices and boundless love.

About Superstar Singer

Superstar Singer first aired in 2019, featuring kids aged 7 to 15 from across India who compete with their musical talents. In Season 3, Neha Kakkar became the super judge, and Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd. Danish, and Sayali Kamble guided the contestants as captains.

