Ever since the singing reality show Superstar Singer 3 premiered, it has continued to captivate audiences with its mesmerizing performances from the contestants. The show features contestants from different age groups showcasing their singing talents before judge Neha Kakkar.

According to the latest promo released by the makers, the upcoming episode will be a Qawwali special one. To make the eve more memorable, Janhvi Kapoor and Richa Sharma will be gracing the show with their presence.

While Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi, Richa Sharma is a well-known playback singer and a devotional singer.

Janhvi Kapoor's reaction to contestant's performance

On May 16, the makers of Superstar Singer 3 released a new promo on the official social media handles of Sony TV. The short clip has Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor making a stylish entry on the show alongside Indian playback singer Richa Sharma. The two enjoy the performances of the contestants and are left enchanted by their melodious voices.

Praising one of the contestants, Janhvi said, "Bhagwan ka haath aapke sar par hai (You are truly blessed)." Further, Richa Sharma infuses excitement and delight among the contestants and audience as she sings devotional songs.

The promo is captioned, "Qawwali special mein aye special guest Janhvi Kapoor aur Richa sharma! Dekhiye Superstar Singer Season 3, Qawwali Night, Sat-Sun 8 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!"

Have a look at the promo:

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor's Mr and Mrs Mahi co-stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. The film is slated to release in theaters on May 31, 2024.

About Superstar Singer 3

In 2019, Superstar Singer aired for the first time. The show aims to provide a platform for kids aged 7 to 15 from across India to showcase their musical talents. They compete against each other, and eventually, a winner is declared.

In Season 3, Neha Kakkar became the super judge, while Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd. Danish, Salman Ali, and Sayali Kamble are captains on the show. It is hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who brings fun and laughter.

