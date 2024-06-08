Superstar Singer 3 PROMO: Neha Kakkar gets emotional as siblings Tony and Sonu sing beautiful songs for her

Superstar Singer Season 3 is setting the mood right for the weekends with its entertaining episodes. The show which has a bunch of talented contestants piquing the interest of the viewers, will come up with another exciting installment soon.

The fresh teaser of SonyTV’s popular singing reality show depicts a heartwarming moment between the Kakkar siblings. Neha Kakkar’s birthday is celebrated with much pomp in the upcoming episode.

Neha Kakkar gets a birthday surprise

The new promo of Superstar Singer 3 posted on the official Instagram handle of SonyTV gives a glimpse of what is in store for the spectators this weekend. The show is all set to mark super judge Neha Kakkar’s 36th birthday in a special way. Her siblings Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar are going to appear on the show. They will dedicate special songs to the sensational singer.

The teaser opens with Neha making a grand entry on the stage. She is wearing a stunning three-piece white palazzo set for the day. The voiceover in the clip narrates what is going to happen next.

It says that Neha’s sister Sonu Kakkar, her brother Tony Kakkar , and her better half Rohanpreet will be joining in to celebrate her ‘unforgettable birthday bash’.

Host Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomes Sonu and Tony. Before crooning for the star singer, Sonu states that they literally mean each and every line of their song.

Advertisement

Both Sonu and Tony sing heart melting tracks, making their sister extremely glad and emotional at the same time. Post their performances, Neha shares that they have seen a lot of struggles. She added how they have risen to this level coming from nowhere.

The caption of the promo reads, “Super Judge Neha ke janmdin ke mauke par, Tony Kakkar ne dedicate kiya ek pyaara sa gana! (Tony Kakkar dedicates a sweet song on the occasion of Super Judge Neha Kakkar’s birthday!)”

Take a look at the promo of Superstar Singer 3:

About Superstar Singer 3

Superstar Singer sees children between the ages of 7 to 15 from across India showcasing their musical prowess while competing against each other.

Season 3 of the show witnesses Neha Kakkar as the super judge. On the other hand, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd. Danish and Sayali Kamble are captains who provide guidance to the participants.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar expresses gratitude as Superstar Singer 3 grandly celebrates her birthday; know what special gifts she got