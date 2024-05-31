SonyTV’s popular singing reality show, Superstar Singer Season 3 is keeping the audiences hooked with its talented lineup of contestants. Every week, viewers get spellbound with some of the finest performances from the child singers.

To amp up the entertainment quotient, the show hosts various guests. As per the latest promo, legendary singer Udit Narayan will grace the stage of Superstar Singer 3. He will be joined by his wife Deepa Narayan Jha for this special episode.

Udit Narayan and Neha Kakkar heap praises on Avirbhav

The new teaser of Superstar Singer 3 posted on the official Instagram handle of SonyTV gives an insight into what is in store for the spectators this weekend. The show is all set to welcome Udit Narayan and his wife as the guests.

The promo opens with Udit entering the stage and sharing something with Avirbhav before his performance. The little boy who is going to croon on iconic track Chand Chupa Badal Mein from blockbuster hit Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, gets told how this romantic song appears simple but is actually very difficult.

Avirbhav leaves the super judge Neha Kakkar, captains as well as guests awestruck with his performance. While Udit gets amazed at how a 7-year old kid managed to pull off the track so well, Neha goes on to stand on the table to show her appreciation for Avirbhav's performance. She calls him 'exceptional talent'. The captains also give him a standing ovation.

The caption of the teaser reads, “Iss hafte Udit Narayan ji lenge humare Superstars ki Masterclass! (This week, Udit Narayan ji will be taking Masterclass of our Superstars!)”

Take a look at the promo of Superstar Singer 3:

About Superstar Singer 3

Superstar Singer first came out in 2019. It witnesses children between the ages of 7 to 15 from across India showcasing their musical prowess while competing against each other.

Season 3 of the show saw a change in format with Neha Kakkar appearing as the super judge while Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd. Danish and Sayali Kamble acting as captains for guiding the participants. It is hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

