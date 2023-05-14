Supriya Pilgaonkar and Reema Lagoo's Tu Tu Main Main set to return? Show's director Sachin Pilagonkar REVEALS

Tu Tu Main Main was one of the best sitcoms that portrayed the most hilarious version of a saas-bahu relationship. The show aired from 1994 to 2000 and people from the 90s will remember the image of a dominant mother-in-law, Reema Lagoo fighting a cheerful daughter-in-law, Supriya Pilgaonkar. Tu Tu Main Main directed by Sachin Pilgaonkar was among the shows that didn’t just show the side of fighting saas-bahu’s but also added some amazing comic punches in it.

Tu Tu Main Main will return with a new seaon:

In a conversation with News 18, Tu Tu Main Main director Sachin Pilagaonkar reveals that the cult show will soon return. Yes, you read it right! Talking to the portal, Sachin shared, “We’re planning on bringing the show back. We’re already working on it.” However, like the previous season, Supriya will not be seen essaying the role of a daughter-in-law. Sachin added, “Surpiya won’t be the daughter-in-law anymore but the mother-in-law.”

Talking about the previous season, Sachin added that Reema Lagoo and Supriya Pilagaonkar were very new to the space but within a couple of months they became popular and episodes would be released on a weekly basis.

While speaking to the publication, Sachin revealed that he plans on releasing the upcoming installment of Tu Tu Main Main in the digital space. He said, “I wouldn’t like to bring the show on television. I would prefer an OTT platform and we’re very open as far as the platform is concerned.”

Speaking about Sachin Pilgaonkar, the actor-director is immensely popular for his films and show and has been a part of the industry for a long time. He has worked in numerous films such as Geet Gaata Chal (1975), Balika Badhu (1976), Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se (1978), Nadiya Ke Paar (1982) and more.

On the personal front, Sachin Pilgaonkar is married to actress Supriya Pilgaonkar. The couple has a daughter named Shriya who is also in the entertainment industry.

