Supriya Pilgaonkar recalls her 'camaraderie' with Reema Lagoo as Tu Tu Main Main prepares for a comeback

The iconic sitcom Tu Tu Main Main (1994-2000), known for its hilarious portrayal of a saas-bahu relationship, is set to make a comeback with a sequel. Director Sachin Pilgaonkar recently confirmed the news, revealing that they are in the early stages of reviving the show. In an interview with News 18, he shared their plans to bring back the series and also mentioned that Supriya Pilgaonkar, who originally played the daughter-in-law, will now portray the role of a mother-in-law in the sequel of Tu Tu Main Main.

Supriya Pilgaonkar talks about Tu Tu Main Main sequel:

While talking to Hindustan Times, Supriya Pilgaonkar expressed her excitement and nostalgia about the upcoming comeback of Tu Tu Main Main. Sharing her thoughts with the portal, Supriya shared, “It will be very interesting to see who will get cast as my daughter-in-law now, and what kind of chemistry she would have with me. Because Reema ji and I had that chemistry."

Further, the actress added how there are many wonderful actors and the choice is going to be tough. She hopes that the makers cast someone who is spontaneous because Tu Tu Main Main is like Tom and Jerry and it will be fun to have someone who has that vibe.

Supriya Pilgaonkar recalls her camaraderie with Reema Lagoo:

The 55-year-old actress admits that stepping into Reema Lagoo's shoes, as the mother-in-law this time, won’t be easy, and that comparisons are inevitable. Supriya also revealed that she will 'terribly' miss the late actress. Recalling her onscreen camaraderie with the late actor, Surpiya recalls, “Her accent was just amazing. I have been the reactor to all her actions. The show is all about action and reaction. And this time, it will be an extension. But since this time I am going to be on the other side of the table -- playing the mom-in-law -- I will have to show the same cultures and carry everything forward with her (Reema) in my heart.”

On the personal front, Supriya Pilgaonkar is married to Sachin Pilgaonkar. The couple has a daughter named Shriya who is also in the entertainment industry.

