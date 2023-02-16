Surbhi Chandna exudes charm as she poses in an off-white saree; See PICS

Popular actress Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with Ishqbaaz in which she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. Surbhi is one of the stylish actresses on the television block and never fails to amaze the audience and her fans with some impressive outfits and hilarious content. She enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handle for her realistic and down-to-earth behavior. Fans hail her simplicity and often connect with her jokes and content. Her pictures receive immense love and go viral within a few minutes.

Today, Surbhi Chandna took to her social media handle and dropped new gorgeous photos in a beautiful saree. In these pictures, the Sherdil Shergill actress looks beautiful draped in an off-white six-yard and looks amazing as she flaunts her million-dollar smile. The actress kept her makeup subtle and chose oxidized jewelry to complete her look. Sharing these photos, Surbhi captioned them with a white heart emoji. Fans and friends have flooded Surbhi's comment section and have praised the actress's beauty.

Take a look at her PICS here-

On the personal front, while Surbhi may not have been linked to her co-actors, she was rumored to be dating businessman Karnn Sharma. The rumors started doing the rounds after Surbhi shared a series of love-filled pictures with him on her Instagram. Karnn Sharma, who is a corporate professional celebrates his birthday on September 9, and Surbhi Chandna made it special by posting their picture on her Instagram. However, she deleted them later, but she ensures to post a special birthday note for Karan every year.

On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with Ishqbaaz in which she starred opposite Nakuul Mehta. Surbhi was seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Surbhi collaborated with Arjun Bijlani for a music video titled Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar. The actress was last seen in the hit daily soap Sherdil Shergill opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar.