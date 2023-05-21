Surbhi Chandna gives a glimpse of her 'dulha' and it is not what you think; See PICS

Popular actress Surbhi Chandna is one of the most talented and well-known actresses in the showbiz world. Over the years, she starred in several shows and won the hearts of the audience with her acting mettle. Though Surbhi is currently not seen in any show, she has kept her fans hooked on her social media activities. She often shares interesting social media posts and reels and entertains her fans.

Surbhi Chandna's new post:

A few hours ago, Surbhi Chandna took to her social media handle and shared a photo dumb of her last week. In this post, the actress shared several random pictures of what she did in the last week. However, what caught everyone's attention here is Surbhi's 'Dulha.' Yes, you read it right! The Naagin 5 actress gave a glimpse of her Dulha but it is not what you think. Sharing the 5th picture of a chariot in this series of photos, Surbhi wrote, "Catch a glimpse of my DULHA."

Sharing these photos, she described every photo and wrote, "The week that went by in pictures Aping the dukaan walas expression Mango season calls for my favourite Dessert Mango Sticky Rice Obsessing over the wrist watch Borrowed Clothes and my Golden approves Catch a glimpse of my DULHA Chole Samosa and Meethi Lassi - Cheat Meal Kind enough to share currently listening to - Oat Milk Cold Coffee and Eggs Anyone?"

Surbhi Chandna's personal life:

While Surbhi may not have been linked to her co-actors, she was rumored to be dating businessman Karnn Sharma. The rumors started doing the rounds after Surbhi shared a series of love-filled pictures with him on her Instagram. Karnn Sharma, who is a corporate professional celebrates his birthday on September 9, and Surbhi Chandna made it special by posting their picture on her Instagram. However, she deleted them later, but she ensures to post a special birthday note for Karan every year. Fans are eagerly waiting for the rumored couple to make their relationship official.

On the professional front, the actress was last seen in the hit daily soap Sherdil Shergill opposite Dheeraj Dhoopar.

