Popular actress Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are on cloud nine as they are gearing up for their special day. After being in love for almost 13 years now, the couple is all set to get hitched on March 1, 2024. Ahead of their big day, Surbhi and Karan are not skipping a single day to cherish their relationship as they are all set to be husband and wife now. Keeping up with this, the duo recently stepped out for a date.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma spotted:

Last night (February 24), Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma were spotted in the city as they stepped out for their last date night before their wedding. The duo arrived together in a car and looked elated. Surbhi looked glamorous in a purple body-fit top and denim jeans. She wore a beautiful diamond chain to add glam to her outfit. On the other hand, Karan too stole the limelight in a black shirt and baggy denim jeans.

As Surbhi stepped out of the car, the Ishqbaaz actress told the paparazzi, "Shadi se pehle ki aakhri date hai aaj (It's our last date before the wedding). The paparazzi then congratulated her. The couple then posed the media before they stepped inside the restaurant.

Watch Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's video here-

Here's all you need to know about Surbhi and Karan's wedding:

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma started dating in 2010 and officially revealed their relationship recently by announcing the news of their marriage. It was January 15, 2024, when the couple revealed their wedding date on social media.

Speaking about their pre-wedding festivities, Surbhi and Karan's roka ceremony happened last year on September 18. This news was also kept under wraps until recently. They shared a video giving a glimpse of their intimate roka ceremony held in Goa.

Surbhi recently celebrated her bachelorette with her girl gang last week. The actress is all set to tie the knot with the love of her life in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on March 1, 2024. Their wedding is set to be a royal affair as it will happen in the grand Chomu Palace Hotel. There will be no reception in Mumbai.

