Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma finally share their wedding trailer after one year; netizens relive couple's big day

Popular television couple Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today, marking the occasion with a special surprise for their fans. The duo, who tied the knot on March 2, 2024, at the breathtaking Chomu Palace in Jaipur, have finally shared their much-awaited wedding trailer, offering a heartfelt look into their big day.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma, who never fail to set couple goals, waited for their special day to finally unveil the wedding trailer. The beautifully crafted video captures everything from behind-the-scenes wedding preparations to emotional and joyous moments with family and friends. Karan, who took charge of planning the wedding, ensured every detail was perfect for their special day.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s post below:

Alongside the trailer, the couple shared a touching caption expressing their gratitude; "We waited an entire year to share these lovely wedding memories with you all who celebrated our special day throughout the year. We both received so many blessings from so many of you! Here's to the first of many beautiful years together. Happy 1st Anniversary to us!"

A special highlight of the wedding trailer is the emotional soundtrack. The song Mera Bina, a favorite of the couple, was beautifully merged with Ek Tumhi Ho, a track composed specially for their wedding by Kavyakriti. Chandna also mentioned in the caption, "Mera Bina is Song That Is Close To Us and Karan would often dedicate it to me in our initial years of dating.

Advertisement

Surbhi and Karan's wedding was an intimate yet grand affair. Now, a year later, Surbhi and Karan continue to cherish their love story, sharing a glimpse of their magical day with the world.

Fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with love and congratulatory messages, making their anniversary even more special. Their close friend Shrenu Parikh commented, "This is (face holding back tears emoji) god bless u both."

Parikh also reshared the wedding trailer and wrote, "OG seniors ki anniversary. And this video just took me back to the wonderful celebration of reunion."