Surbhi Chandna looks sizzling in bikini as she enjoys beach vacay in Thailand; PICS
Surbhi Chandna is winning hearts with her performance and keeps treating her fans with interesting pictures on her Instagram. Over the past few years, Surbhi has proved her mettle as an actor and is one of the most sought-after actresses in the business. Fans love her cheerful nature and are excited to see her play the role of Manmeet Shergill in the television show, Sherdil Shergill with Dheeraj Dhoopar. The two have reunited after the success of the supernatural show, Naagin 5. The actress is presently enjoying her vacation in Thailand and shared vacation pics on social media.
In the post shared by Sherdil Shergill actress is looking stunning in a bright pink bikini set. She had sported a pink bra and the bottoms has tropical print. She had also put a beautiful flower behind her ear. She paired the look with a layered neckpiece. She called herself Island girl in the pic. She captioned, “Island Girl Day 1 in Koh Samui.”
Surbhi Chandna is all excited and pumped up for her television show, Sherdil Shergill. For its first, she will be seen portraying the role of an independent young mother, named Manmeet Shergill. The promos of the shows have received a thumbs up from the audience and the fraternity members. Surbhi is happy to play such a challenging character in this show that targets the audience of all age brackets.
On the professional front, Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with Ishqbaaz, starring opposite Nakuul Mehta. Surbhi was also seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Surbhi recently collaborated with Arjun Bijlani for a music video titled Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar.
